Laure Prouvost: British Art Show 8
Now in its eighth year, the British Art Show is the largest and most ambitious touring exhibition of contemporary art in the UK, bringing together emerging artists worth watching with those who have been working for three or four decades. Laure Prouvost, the London-based French artist who won the 2013 Turner Prize, is showcasing three of her “interruptions” – sound and light pieces that turn on and off at intervals, humorously giving voice to a range of objects, including a hard drive, a fan and a croissant.
British Art Show 8
Leeds Art Gallery
9 October 2015 – 10 January 2016
Interview by ANNA McNAY
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY