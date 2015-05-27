Brown & Son: Art That Makes Itself

Father and son Paul and Daniel Brown work together as Brown & Son, ‘Purveyors of digital images since 1968’, using computers to make art. They talked to Studio International about their collaboration and their first joint exhibition, at Watermans Art Centre, west London

Brown & Son, part 1: Paul Brown

Brown & Son, part 2: Daniel Brown

Paul Brown began working with digital art in the 1970s studying at the Slade School of Art where he was a pioneer of the medium, designing large-scale lighting works for music and performance. He has exhibited at major galleries, including the Tate, the Victoria and Albert Museum and the ICA. His son, Daniel, started to experiment with programming and building interactive games as a teenager, and now specialises in digital design, collaborating on creative projects with designers and luxury brands.

Brown & Son: Art That Makes Itself at Watermans Art Centre is their first joint exhibition. Using the digital medium, they bring together themes of nature. Paul works with an idea of the “geometric sublime”, a concept derived from European modernism and patterns from nature and science, while Daniel has been inspired by the organic shapes from the D’Arcy Thompson Zoology Museum at the University of Dundee.

Purveyors of digital images since 1968

Watermans Art Centre, Brentford, London

31 March – 31 May 2015

Interview by HARRIET THORPE

Film by MARTIN KENNEDY