Bill Woodrow at the RA

Bill Woodrow RA talks to Studio International about his exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts, London.

Burlington Gardens, the Royal Academy of Arts’ new venue for contemporary art, is currently home to more than 60 works by the academician Bill Woodrow, who helped to redefine British sculpture through the appropriation, disassembling and reincarnation of domestic objects, and his investigation into 2D and 3D landscapes.

Royal Academy of Arts, Burlington Gardens, London

7 November 2013—16 February 2014

Presented by Anna McNay

Filmed by Martin Kennedy