Bedwyr Williams: interview

Ceri Hand Gallery, London

11 July 2013

Interview by ANNA McNAY

Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY

Living in a small village in north Wales, Bedwyr Williams is the first to confess that most people there, including his partner, think he is a little strange. And indeed, there is no straight talking with this polymath-artist-come-standup comedian whose work spans photography, sculpture, drawing, film and performance.

Williams is currently representing Wales at the Venice Biennale with The Starry Messenger. He is also one of seven artists at Ceri Hand Gallery summer exhibition, Implausible Imposters, where we spoke to him about his work.