Click on the pictures below to enlarge
Sir John Soane’s Museum, London
7 March – 31 May 2014
Interview by Anna McNay
Filmed by Martin Kennedy
Curator Jerzy Kierkuć-Bieliński speaks to Studio International about some of his favourite pieces on display, including a coffee pot shaped like a shell standing on a tortoise; a decadent golden chair with swan-neck armrests; and a tripod with a helix spiral that seems to foresee the discovery of DNA. The items, never realised during Piranesi’s lifetime, have been scanned from his often minute designs and 3D printed by Factum Arte, a Madrid based company that has carefully hand-finished the pieces in the materials Piranesi would have intended.