Frida Escobedo’s Serpentine Pavilion 2018. Photograph: Iwan Baan.
Frida Escobedo’s Serpentine Pavilion
With walls made of stacked concrete roof tiles and a welcoming sequence of interior spaces, Mexico’s Frida Escobedo has created an easily replicable, accessible and enchanting structure for the 18th Serpentine Pavilion commission
Dora Kallmus. Elsie Altmann-Loos, 1922. Gelatin silver print. Photo: Photoarchiv Setzer-Tschiedel/ IMAGNO/ picturedesk.com
Make Me Look Beautiful, Madame D’Ora
The Leopold’s breathtaking retrospective of pioneering Viennese photographer Dora Kallmus’s work provides a glorious, if melancholic, perspective on the turbulent times in which she lived.
Agostino Bonalumi. Blue abitabile (opera ambiente) [Inhabitable Blue (environmental artwork], 1967. Shaped canvas and vinyl tempera, 300 x 340 cm. Private collection. © ALTO//PIANO – Agostino Osio photography.
Bonalumi 1958-2013
The first retrospective of Bonalumi’s sculptural exploration of canvas, colour and material since his death is nothing if not comprehensive, consolidating his place within Italy’s postwar avant garde and the influence he has exerted on subsequent artists and architects.
Albert Birkle. The Acrobat Schulz V, 1921. Oil paint on canvas, 92 x 60.7 cm. The George Economou Collection. © DACS, London 2018.
Magic Realism: Art In Weimar Germany 1919-33
Tate Modern’s exhibition on magic realism brings together the works of troubled minds from turbulent times.
Alison Wilding. Floodlight, 2001. Cast acrylic. Courtesy of the artist and Karsten Schubert Gallery, London.
Alison Wilding and Florence Peake in conversation
With Wilding’s show Right Here and Out There and Peake’s RITE on concurrently at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill, the artists talk about their practice.
Gustav Klimt. Reclining Nude with Drapery, Back View, 1917–1918. Graphite, 14 5/8 x 22 3/8 in (37.1 x 56.8 cm). The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Bequest of Scofield Thayer, 1982.
Obsession: Nudes by Klimt, Schiele and Picasso from the Scofield Thayer Collection
Stirring and challenging, this frontal look at ecstasy revels in desire as it pits the age-old tradition of nude models against our #MeToo moment.
Patricia Guzman talking to Studio International at the opening of Intersection: International Art and Culture, Arthur M Sackler Museum of Art and Archaeology at Peking University, Beijing, 27 May 2018. Photograph: Martin Kennedy.
Patricia Guzman, interview
Patricia Guzman’s expertly executed realism makes her paintings appear photographic, as she documents faces that attract her sympathy, often closeup.
Thomas Bayrle: Playtime, 2018. Exhibition view, New Museum, New York. Photograph: Maris Hutchinson/EPW Studio.
Thomas Bayrle: Playtime
This major retrospective of the work of Thomas Bayrle brings together works from the past 50 years and throws an unsettling light on the nature of society.
Alex Prager. The Big Valley: Desiree, 2008. © Alex Prager Studio and Lehmann Maupin, New York and Hong Kong. Courtesy Alex Prager Studio, Lehmann Maupin, New York and Hong Kong.
Alex Prager: Silver Lake Drive
Prager revels in cliche and it is clear from the large Technicolor photographs and the handful of films shown here that subtlety holds no interest for her. I am left wondering what it is that she intends to add to the conversation.
Bro Pei talking to Studio International at the opening of Intersection: International Art and Culture, Arthur M Sackler Museum of Art and Archaeology at Peking University, Beijing, 27 May 2018. Photograph: Martin Kennedy.
Bao Pei, interview
Bao Pei uses ink and paper in the tradition of Chinese ink painting, but makes her work abstract, and uses knives instead of brushes because she believes the delivery of the ink, the markings, are more forceful that way, conveying greater emotional depth and range.
Tacita Dean Portrait © Jim McHugh.
Tacita Dean: Woman With a Red Hat
Centred around the theme of “performance”, this show cleverly connects the art, film and theatre worlds, which cross over not only in Edinburgh’s summer festival lineups, but also in Dean’s work to date.
Egon Schiele. Self-Portrait with Chinese Lantern Plant, 1912. © Leopold Museum, Vienna.
Gustav Klimt: Artist of the Century and Egon Schiele: The Jubilee Show
The Leopold Museum in Vienna celebrates the work of two of its greatest painters, Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele, with concurrent exhibitions that underline their enduring relevance.
Tamsyn Challenger. Photograph: Albie Clark.
Tamsyn Challenger: Free the Pussy!
The artist-curator Tamsyn Challenger talks about Free the Pussy!, the exhibition she has curated to showcase works made in response to Pussy Riot’s arrest in 2012, and the more general need for women to speak out, take control and reclaim their pussies.
Simon English. Photograph: Jenny Lewis.
Simon English: Smile Please
The London-based artist Simon English talks about chance, addiction and the wilful act of drawing.
Christopher Williams. Best.Nr.: 68011, Best.Nr.: 28856, Best.Nr.: 28856. Brushed aluminium – dishwasher safe sauce pan and stew pot. Studio Rhein Verlag, Düsseldorf. 26 January 2017. Inkjet print, 73.7 x 92.2 cm paper. Courtesy the artist, Galerie Gisela Capitain, Cologne and David Zwirner, New York / London / Hong Kong. © the artist.
Christopher Williams: Normative Models
In this exhibition, which includes seven photographs and several blank walls, the US photographer investigates systems of meaning and classification.
Ana Mendieta. Sweating Blood, 1973. Super 8 film, colour, silent. Photograph: The Estate of Ana Mendieta Collection, LLC. Courtesy of Galerie Lelong & Co.
Covered in Time and History: The Films of Ana Mendieta
Mud, blood, fire and water: a touring exhibition of the Cuban American artist affirms her continuing relevance while revealing her formidable skill as a film-maker.
E.V. Day talking to Studio International at the opening of Intersection: International Art and Culture, Arthur M Sackler Museum of Art and Archaeology at Peking University, Beijing, 27 May 2018. Photograph: Martin Kennedy.
E.V. Day, interview
In a riveting, large-scale work called Moss Ball: A Meditation on the Overview Effect (2018), E.V. Day makes some unlikely, and therefore all the more intriguing, connections.
Mark Fox talking to Studio International at the opening of Intersection: International Art and Culture, Arthur M Sackler Museum of Art and Archaeology at Peking University, Beijing, 27 May 2018. Photograph: Martin Kennedy.
Mark Fox, interview
Mark Fox, who was brought up as a Catholic, has issues with certain of the religion’s doctrines and belief systems, in what he calls a “love/hate response”.
Tania Kovats (right, photograph © Robin Mills) and Kimathi Donkor (photograph © Kimathi Donkor).
Tania Kovats and Kimathi Donkor discuss drawing practice and education
After the pop-up symposium Lines of Thought at Trinity Buoy Wharf, the new partner for what was formerly the Jerwood Drawing Prize, practitioners and educators Tania Kovats and Kimathi Donkor talked about drawing in education and practice today.
Patricia Guzman. Meditations, 2018. Oil on canvas, 100 x 150 cm.
Intersection: International Art and Culture
In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Arthur M Sackler Museum of Art and Archaeology at Peking University has invited 14 artists from around the world to submit work that emphasises the universality of the language of art.
Cybernetic Serendipity: the computer and the arts. Edited by Jasia Reichardt. Published by Studio International (special issue), 1968. © Studio International Foundation.
Cybernetic Serendipity: The Computer and the Arts
To mark the 50th anniversary of this pioneering publication and exhibition, Cybernetic Serendipity: The Computer and the Arts has been reprinted and is available to purchase.
