With walls made of stacked concrete roof tiles and a welcoming sequence of interior spaces, Mexico’s Frida Escobedo has created an easily replicable, accessible and enchanting structure for the 18th Serpentine Pavilion commission

Make Me Look Beautiful, Madame D’Ora The Leopold’s breathtaking retrospective of pioneering Viennese photographer Dora Kallmus’s work provides a glorious, if melancholic, perspective on the turbulent times in which she lived.

Bonalumi 1958-2013 The first retrospective of Bonalumi’s sculptural exploration of canvas, colour and material since his death is nothing if not comprehensive, consolidating his place within Italy’s postwar avant garde and the influence he has exerted on subsequent artists and architects.

Magic Realism: Art In Weimar Germany 1919-33 Tate Modern’s exhibition on magic realism brings together the works of troubled minds from turbulent times.

Alison Wilding and Florence Peake in conversation With Wilding’s show Right Here and Out There and Peake’s RITE on concurrently at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill, the artists talk about their practice.

Obsession: Nudes by Klimt, Schiele and Picasso from the Scofield Thayer Collection Stirring and challenging, this frontal look at ecstasy revels in desire as it pits the age-old tradition of nude models against our #MeToo moment.

Patricia Guzman, interview Patricia Guzman’s expertly executed realism makes her paintings appear photographic, as she documents faces that attract her sympathy, often closeup.

Thomas Bayrle: Playtime This major retrospective of the work of Thomas Bayrle brings together works from the past 50 years and throws an unsettling light on the nature of society.

Alex Prager: Silver Lake Drive Prager revels in cliche and it is clear from the large Technicolor photographs and the handful of films shown here that subtlety holds no interest for her. I am left wondering what it is that she intends to add to the conversation.

Bao Pei, interview Bao Pei uses ink and paper in the tradition of Chinese ink painting, but makes her work abstract, and uses knives instead of brushes because she believes the delivery of the ink, the markings, are more forceful that way, conveying greater emotional depth and range.