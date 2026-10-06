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Balraj Khanna: Lines of Flight
With 40 paintings made over six decades, this comprehensive show brings us Khanna’s joyous and uplifting experimentation
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Wilhelmina Barns-Graham
This long overdue retrospective celebrates her eight-decade career, from her early paintings of landscapes and her studio interiors to the vibrant abstracts of her later works
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Gardar Eide Einarsson: The Purpose of a System Is What It Does
From emotion-altering lights to manuals for protest suppression, the Norwegian artist interrogates methods of state control, political spectacle and the role of the artist in networks of power
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Cecilia Vicuña: Living Threads
The largest London showing to date of the venerable Chilean artist offers a penetrating look at transience, ritual and the collective
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Raqib Shaw: Night Sonnets
Raqib Shaw’s work is mysterious but wonderfully imaginative: cutting-edge fashion intersecting old master-inspired compositions, storytelling combined with a sense of the sublime, the apocalypse served with a dose of humour
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Marisol
Mingling comedy and critique, craft and ingenuity, this forgotten heroine of pop art deserves to be rediscovered
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A Call to Art: William Morris and the Pre-Raphaelites
This show looks beyond Morris’s familiar designs to the artists, including many women with whom he collaborated, and to the wider political social and political ideals that shaped his life and work
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The Studio: Anna Freeman Bentley in Dialogue with 20th-Century Masters
Anna Freeman Bentley’s vibrant paintings of her artist’s studio and those of her friends respond to the likes of Picasso and Braque, exploring creative spaces as sanctuaries as well as places of imagination, uncertainty and labour
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Katherine Hubbard: The Great Room
When Hubbard’s mother was diagnosed with a form of dementia, she used her camera to explore their relationship through a series of poignant photographs that show love and a sense of loss
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Saad Qureshi: On Paradise – Between Hope and Memory
Splicing the art historical, the cosmological, the mythological, the social and the spiritual together into fantastic fictional sculptures, this extended exhibition reveals Qureshi’s wondrous talents
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Mira Schor: Wet/London
Schor began addressing inequality in her writing 50 years ago. She is still passionate about feminism and this, the first solo presentation of her art in a UK publicly funded gallery, is needed as much as ever
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Anita Glesta – interview
The artist talks about the making of Aqua Cosmos: The Hudson Canyon, which merges art, science and conservation, and projecting it on to the Brooklyn Bridge in front of a 3,000-strong audience
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Selma Selman – 1000 Tears
The Bosnian artist offers a compelling installation of film, drawings and paintings on scrap metal. But while some works convey Selman’s powerful themes and narratives, are others perhaps coasting on the artist’s personal allure?
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British Art Show 10: A Chorus of Strangers
This show’s ambition to address testing times feels muted by a retrospective feel and with the exception of a few works, notably by Shiraz Bayjoo and Precious Okoyomon, there is little that is challenging or innovative
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Kaari Upson: Dollhouse – a Retrospective
In Upson’s work, the domestic is explored not just as a built structure, but as the space where the human psyche is formed, moulded like her silicone casts
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Vietnam: Don McCullin – book review
This book, which McCullin has said will be his last, documents his work across three campaigns in Vietnam, including images that have never before been seen publicly
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Liz Larner – interview
On the event of her first UK institutional show at Camden Art Centre, the American sculptor discusses plastics, ceramics and the legend of Lilith
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Sophie Calle: Something Missing?
Frequently working more as a sociologist than an artist, the interrogative French artist explores human behaviour, from the banal to the profound. Her work can make you laugh but it can also make you cry
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Renoir and Love
This revelatory survey of the impressionist blows away the cobwebs to re-reveal a master of storytelling, city life and intimate moments of connection
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The Bayeux Tapestry
As the UK gets what has been called ‘a once in a millennium chance’ to see the historic Tapestry depicting the Norman Conquest and the Battle of Hastings in 1066, we look at what viewers can expect
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Magali Reus: Swimming by Night
The London-based sculptor leads a tour around Swimming by Night, a superbly organised exhibition of her beguiling, meticulously constructed sculptures
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Broken: The Power of the Fragment
Bringing together works from Ancient Egypt to Classical Greece, from Michelangelo to Rodin, plus contemporary artists including Louise Bourgeois and Danh Vo, this major exhibition explores how and why we still value certain things even – or especially – in…
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What Remains
Looking back and looking forward, this 10-artist exhibition, celebrating 40 years of the Women’s Art Collection, considers what has already changed and what still needs to
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Lucie Rie/Hans Coper: Life at the Wheel
With more than 200 works drawn wholly from private collections, this exhibition may be a once in a lifetime chance to see such a diverse display of the output of these two potters
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Virginia Verran – interview
Verran paints large atmospheric spaces filled with small, often cryptic, graphic details. She explains why she doesn’t see herself as an abstract artist, but desires to keep the viewer on their toes – or even on ‘metaphorical barbed wire’