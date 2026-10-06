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Mira Schor: Wet/London
Schor began addressing inequality in her writing 50 years ago. She is still passionate about feminism and this, the first solo presentation of her art in a UK publicly funded gallery, is needed as much as ever
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Anita Glesta – interview
The artist talks about the making of Aqua Cosmos: The Hudson Canyon, which merges art, science and conservation, and projecting it on to the Brooklyn Bridge in front of a 3,000-strong audience
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Selma Selman – 1000 Tears
The Bosnian artist offers a compelling installation of film, drawings and paintings on scrap metal. But while some works convey Selman’s powerful themes and narratives, are others perhaps coasting on the artist’s personal allure?
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British Art Show 10: A Chorus of Strangers
This show’s ambition to address testing times feels muted by a retrospective feel and with the exception of a few works, notably by Shiraz Bayjoo and Precious Okoyomon, there is little that is challenging or innovative
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Kaari Upson: Dollhouse – a Retrospective
In Upson’s work, the domestic is explored not just as a built structure, but as the space where the human psyche is formed, moulded like her silicone casts
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Vietnam: Don McCullin – book review
This book, which McCullin has said will be his last, documents his work across three campaigns in Vietnam, including images that have never before been seen publicly
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Liz Larner – interview
On the event of her first UK institutional show at Camden Art Centre, the American sculptor discusses plastics, ceramics and the legend of Lilith
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Sophie Calle: Something Missing?
Frequently working more as a sociologist than an artist, the interrogative French artist explores human behaviour, from the banal to the profound. Her work can make you laugh but it can also make you cry
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Renoir and Love
This revelatory survey of the impressionist blows away the cobwebs to re-reveal a master of storytelling, city life and intimate moments of connection
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The Bayeux Tapestry
As the UK gets what has been called ‘a once in a millennium chance’ to see the historic Tapestry depicting the Norman Conquest and the Battle of Hastings in 1066, we look at what viewers can expect
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Magali Reus: Swimming by Night
The London-based sculptor leads a tour around Swimming by Night, a superbly organised exhibition of her beguiling, meticulously constructed sculptures
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Broken: The Power of the Fragment
Bringing together works from Ancient Egypt to Classical Greece, from Michelangelo to Rodin, plus contemporary artists including Louise Bourgeois and Danh Vo, this major exhibition explores how and why we still value certain things even – or especially – in…
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What Remains
Looking back and looking forward, this 10-artist exhibition, celebrating 40 years of the Women’s Art Collection, considers what has already changed and what still needs to
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Lucie Rie/Hans Coper: Life at the Wheel
With more than 200 works drawn wholly from private collections, this exhibition may be a once in a lifetime chance to see such a diverse display of the output of these two potters
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Virginia Verran – interview
Verran paints large atmospheric spaces filled with small, often cryptic, graphic details. She explains why she doesn’t see herself as an abstract artist, but desires to keep the viewer on their toes – or even on ‘metaphorical barbed wire’
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Gladys Hynes: Radical Lives
Running the gamut from ardent to whimsical, Gladys Hynes is a character well worth recovering from the annals of history
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The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opens
May the Force Be With You! Finally landed on Earth after a decade in the planning, untold hirings and firings, and endless revisions to the 100,000 square feet of show space, and more than 30 galleries holding more than 1,300…
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Francisca Aninat – interview
The Chilean artist talks about listening, stitching and her latest show, which combines photographs and works with thread
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Pedro Cabrita Reis – interview
The internationally acclaimed artist talks about his current show in Venice, XIV Steps, a cycle of 14 paintings inspired by the Stations of the Cross and why, despite not being religious, he was moved to paint them
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Monika Sosnowska: Weight of Matter
The first UK survey of the esteemed Polish sculptor twists and distorts architectural features into sombre monuments to lost eras
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Clare Woods: Garden Without Seasons
Despite its darker undertones of climate change and capitalism, Clare Woods’s exhibition is a joyful explosion of nature, responding beautifully to the neoclassical architecture and the lush gardens of Sir John Soane’s country retreat
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Gwen John: Strange Beauties
To mark the 150th anniversary of Gwen John’s birth, this intimate and characterful exhibition more than celebrates her often veiled talent
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John Gibbons – interview
In his Basildon studio, sculptor John Gibbons talks about light, the Big Bang, the importance of openness and modelling Winston Churchill’s hands
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Eva Rothschild – interview
The artist talks about the obtuse nature of sculpture, the value of a prolonged gaze, masculinity as a social and spatial concern, and the difference between material illusion and confusion
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Miranda Boulton – interview
On the advice of a tutor, Boulton dedicated her practice to looking at and producing floral still-lifes, and a decade later she is still going strong