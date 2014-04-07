Zhang Enli: interview

Zhang Enli talked to Studio International at the opening of his exhibition, The Box, at Hauser & Wirth, Saville Row, London. We began by asking Zhang what kind of materials he uses in his work.

In November last year (2013) Shanghai based Chinese artist Zhang Enli immersed his audience into the luscious colours and gestural strokes of his Space Painting installation at the Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) in London. To be immersed into Zhang’s vibrant hues and tonal motions is to revisit a childhood sensibility when play and dreams transport us into altered states.

We came to see Zhang’s exhibition, The Box, at Hauser & Wirth, Saville Row, London – there is a painted installation space for this show too, although much smaller than his ICA installation. It is more intimate, almost like a den, for all of us Alice’s to shrink into and hide away.

Hauser & Wirth, London

9 January 2014

by MK PALOMAR

Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY