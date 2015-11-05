logo studio international
Published 05/11/2015 email E-MAIL print PRINT

Click on the pictures below to enlarge

Zhan Wang – studio tour

The Beijing-based artist showed Studio International around his studio

Zhan is a photographer and video artist, although he is best known for sculpting highly polished stainless steel rocks, a cultural reference to the ‘scholar stones’ loved by the Chinese for their aesthetic appearance.

Interview by LILLY WEI
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY
Translation by ALEX MA



studio international logo
Copyright © 1893–2018 Studio International Foundation.

The title Studio International is the property of the
Studio International Foundation and, together with
the content, are bound by copyright. All rights reserved.
studio international cover 1894
Home About Studio
Archive Yearbooks
Interviews Contributors
Video Cybernetic Serendipity
CyberArt Contact us
twitter facebook RSS feed instagram

Studio International is published by:
the Studio International Foundation, PO Box 1545,
New York, NY 10021-0043, USA