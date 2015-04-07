logo studio international
Tina Keane: ‘There’s something very exciting about film… you never quite know what you’re going to get’

Multimedia artist Tina Keane talks about her early work, the influences that have developed her practice, and her primary concerns as an artist making work today

Tina Keane's work spans more than four decades and is identified by the theorist Jean Fisher, in her introduction to the book Electronic Shadows: the Art of Tina Keane, as exerting an immeasurable influence and contributing to our understanding of artistic invention and political engagement. We asked Keane to talk to us about her early work, the influences that have developed her practice, and her primary concerns as an artist making work today.

Interview and film by MK PALOMAR.



