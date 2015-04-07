Click on the pictures below to enlarge
Lynette Yiadom-Boakye: ‘Maybe I’m not as interested in people as I thought I was’
Richard Demarco interview: ‘The art world, like the Edinburgh festival itself, is in danger of being identified with the world of entertainment and leisure’
Tina Keane's work spans more than four decades and is identified by the theorist Jean Fisher, in her introduction to the book Electronic Shadows: the Art of Tina Keane, as exerting an immeasurable influence and contributing to our understanding of artistic invention and political engagement. We asked Keane to talk to us about her early work, the influences that have developed her practice, and her primary concerns as an artist making work today.
Interview and film by MK PALOMAR.