Published 26/11/2013

Nostalgic for the Future

Lisson Gallery, London
15 November 2013 – 11 January 2014

by MK Palomar
Filmed by Martin Kennedy

We are at the Lisson Gallery, London, to see the group exhibition Nostalgic for the Future, shown earlier this year in São Paulo, Brazil. This newly configured exhibition displays works by 16 different artists, celebrating the multigenerational programme of the gallery, from the 1960s to the present day.

The show takes its name from a 2006 work by Jonathan Monk, which projects the words NOSTALGIC FOR THE FUTURE in green laser-light writing.

Art & Language, Tony Cragg, Angela de la Cruz, Richard Deacon, Ceal Floyer, Ryan Gander, Shirazeh Houshiary, Peter Joseph, Anish Kapoor, John Latham, Richard Long, Jason Martin, Haroon Mirza, Jonathan Monk, Julian Opie and Richard Wentworth.



