Mayor Boris Johnson unveils large blue Hahn/Cock

Trafalgar Square, London

25 July 2013

by WILLIAM KENNEDY

Mayor of London Boris Johnson unveils Hahn/Cock by German artist Katharina Fritsch, the latest sculpture to be installed on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square. Measuring 4.7 m high, the giant blue cockerel will remain in place for 18 months.

"I will not lapse into double entendres and ask how long this wonderful creature will 'stay up' in the square", Johnson told the crowd, as he unveiled the "big, blue... bird."