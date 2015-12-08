logo studio international
Published 08/12/2015 email E-MAIL print PRINT

Click on the pictures below to enlarge

Click on the picture below to watch the video

Liu Ye: ‘Dick Bruna is more important to me than Da Vinci’

The Beijing-based artist on how seeing Bruna’s Miffy was seeing himself in a mirror, and why the most important thing about a painting is that it requires the viewer to spend a lot of time looking at it

The following is an excerpt of a conversation between Lilly Wei and Liu Ye in his Beijing studio in the summer of 2015.

Liu Ye is a contemporary Chinese painter who lives and works in Beijing, where he was born in 1964. He grew up during the Cultural Revolution (1966-76) and studied at the School of Arts and Crafts and the Central Academy of Fine Arts, both in Beijing. He went to Berlin in 1989, gaining an MFA from Berlin University of the Arts in 1994, before returning to China. In 1998, he went to Amsterdam, as an artist-in-residence at the Rijksakademie, following which, he spent some time as an intern at the Delfina Foundation in London.

His style is not discernibly Chinese, if indeed that can be defined as a style, and his time in the Netherlands skewed his work towards such diverse influences as Dutch old masters, Piet Mondrian and Dick Bruna and his celebrated rabbit, Miffy. Liu’s father wrote children’s books, but these were banned during the time of the Cultural Revolution. Nevertheless, as a child, Liu read them surreptitiously and voraciously. A blend of elite and pop culture, which includes multiple references to fairytales, and his rich, highly refined style of painting are hallmarks of Liu’s work.

Liu shows widely in China and abroad and his work is in the collections of many museums, including the Kunstmuseum Bern and the Duolun Museum of Modern Art in Shanghai. He is represented by Sperone Westwater in New York.

Interview by LILLY WEI
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY
Translation by ALEX MA

 



studio international logo
Copyright © 1893–2018 Studio International Foundation.

The title Studio International is the property of the
Studio International Foundation and, together with
the content, are bound by copyright. All rights reserved.
studio international cover 1894
Home About Studio
Archive Yearbooks
Interviews Contributors
Video Cybernetic Serendipity
CyberArt Contact us
twitter facebook RSS feed instagram

Studio International is published by:
the Studio International Foundation, PO Box 1545,
New York, NY 10021-0043, USA