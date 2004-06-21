At the close of the 20th century, however, Charles Jencks was found to have moved further into landscape considerations and, more specifically, garden design. The richness of theory and its eclecticism in his sourcing, which seemed in the 1980s to be showing symptoms of over-exposure in the architectural arena, began to find a more appropriate field of endeavour in the realm of garden design, seeming to partly fill the gaping void left by the departure of Jellicoe in 1996. Jencks' longstanding marriage to Maggie Keswick (among her talents, a specialist in Chinese gardens) was brought to an end by her tragic death from cancer in 1995. Maggie Keswick and Jencks had exchanged ideas with Jellicoe for some time prior. Maggie's death did not occur before the major groundwork at the Portrack House gardens had been laid, in the early 1990s. Indeed well prior to that, as they fought her cancer together, Jencks' re-entry into the landscape cosmos had been precipitated by just this tragedy.
Now his powerful move into landscape-based design began to emerge from the private chrysalis at Portrack. The project had enabled a laboratory portfolio of ideas and inspiration to be developed without interruption, but with the growing approval of a significant coterie of friends, including architects Leon Krier, James Stirling, engineer Cecil Balmond and the sculptor Eduardo Paolozzi as well as other thinkers and writers such as Paul Davies (who was awarded the Templeton Prize in 1996 for his unique study, The Mind of God).
What had begun as a mutual celebration by Jencks and Keswick of a private world of landscape gardening, in an ancient European tradition much pursued by landowners in both 18th century England and Scotland became, in a short space of time, charged with an infusion of allegory, postmodern reflection and speculation, and theoretical exploration. The sculpted mounds, water features, and 'cosmic' ground profiles began to materialise under Jencks' direction, through several seasons and years.
These experiments (for such they were) began to breakout of the Portrack compound. In 2001 Jencks first went public in the grounds of the National Gallery of Modern Art, Edinburgh with a landscape entitled 'Landform Ueda' (now in great demand by children of all ages as the ultimate playground). Daniel Libeskind's project for the Imperial War Museum North (now built) at Salford by the Manchester Ship Canal was to be enhanced by a wholly compatible Jencks scheme, sadly axed for budgetary savings on the main building. And there are on the drawing board today a host of new 'mitigation' projects (with the successors in Scotland to the National Coal Board) whose ramifications look extremely interesting, although these remain under discussion.
Jencks’ book, published last year, on the Portrack project The Garden of Cosmic Speculation (Frances Lincoln Ltd) contains a very full description and elucidation of its development and the emergent philosophy over the years since 1988. The book is a rich mixture, but as with Geoffrey Jellicoe in his time, it is the sheer enthusiasm, drive, and intellectual speculation of the man that allows such ideas, now made manifest, to find a growing appreciation in the broader landscape and gardening community. The allegorical garden landscape was considered obsolete after Jellicoe. Charles Jencks has opened up new concepts for all.
Michael Spens