Jonathan Gabb: interview

Jonathan Gabb: Opera Rose
A Brooks Art
3 October – 16 November 2013

Interview by ANNA McNAY
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY

At the opening of Jonathan Gabb's exhibition at A Brooks Art, we spoke to him about his work.

Using a carefully balanced combination of PVA glue and acrylic paints – the precise measures of which only he knows – Jonathan Gabb is a painter with a difference. Starting out with vast sheets of pure colour in huge trays on his studio floor, his finished works are something between painting and sculpture, a joyous celebration of colour and material.



