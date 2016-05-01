logo studio international
Bosco Sodi: ‘I like the freedom of letting the mind and soul go on a journey with the work’

Bosco Sodi talks about the two processes in his work: the one where he is in control and the one where he lets go and waits for the surprise of the outcome

Born in Mexico City in 1970, Bosco Sodi is known for his richly textured, highly physical and vividly coloured large-scale paintings, made from crude raw materials, pigments and sawdust, plastered on to canvases with his hands and left to dry and crack in the sun. Having spent time in Japan, he draws from the aesthetic philosophy of wabi-sabi, embracing imperfection and revering natural authenticity above all.

Focusing on material exploration, the creative gesture, and the profound spiritual connection between the artist and his work, Sodi invites his audience to allow their minds and souls to go on a journey with his works. With his glazed, golden rocks, Sodi enjoys taking the natural objects out of context and presenting them in a gallery as precious objects of desire.

Sodi speaks to Studio International about his philosophies, his creative processes and his foundation in Oaxaca, offering residencies for international artists.

• Bosco Sodi: Yugen is on show at Blain|Southern until 12 June 2016.

Interview by ANNA McNAY
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY



