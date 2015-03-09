Sophie Herxheimer: ‘I’m after precision in poetry … I’m after exactly what it was I heard … the kernel of what the voice said to me’
Cathedral of St John the Divine, New York City
25 February 2015
The 10 poets who took part were Bei Dao, Ouyang Jianghe, Xi Chuan, Zhai Yongming, Zhou Zan, Charles Bernstein, Mei-Mei Berssenbrugge, Pierre Joris, Marilyn Nelson and Afaa Michael Weaver. Each poet read one or more poems dedicated to Xu Bing’s Phoenixes.
The Evening concluded with closing remarks by Xu Bing and was followed by a book signing and a reception.
This event was Sponsored by Columbia University, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine and Xu Bing Studio.
• Phoenix: Xu Bing at the Cathedral closes on 15 March 2015. To find out more about the exhibition, read Studio’s interview with Xu Bing.
Filmed by Miguel Benavides.