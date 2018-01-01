With a riot of vibrant colours, German expressionist painter and printmaker Emil Nolde brings to life flowers and gardens, dancers and cabaret singers, and people of all different types and races

The Swedish artist’s works and her theatrical pieces – which include a giant hogweed, a giant otter giving birth and a toad doing gymnastics – make us look at the human race’s relationship with the natural world and the effects our interactions have.

The exhibition nth nature, a new body of work by Lilah Fowler, explores feelings of transience and dissociation in response to increasingly pervasive networks of global transport and communication.

At the home of his iconic equestrian sculpture, The Angel of the City, this retrospective of the Italian sculptor Marino Marini explores the breadth of his practice and range of his influences.

Iteration 2018 of MoMA’s biennial sampling of what’s trending in photography rethinks both the meaning of what it is to be human and the essential nature of the medium itself.

These radical works by Paul Brown highlight the wonders of computer programming in the realm of art-making.

The spectre of conflict haunts the powerfully enigmatic oeuvre of one of Poland’s pre-eminent postwar artists, at long last the subject of a solo exhibition in the UK.

Ahead of two simultaneous solo shows in London, pioneering computer artist Miguel Chevalier invited Studio International into his Paris studio to discuss his interest in making the real virtual and the virtual real.

Taking its name from Andrea Arnold’s award-winning short film Wasp, this group exhibition of 10 female artists is a satisfyingly reflective experience.

As he prepares to mount an illusionistic new installation in Milan, the American space and light artist talks time, technology and theatricality.

The title of the exhibition comes from a statement made in 2013 by Georg Baselitz, the German artist who sometimes hangs his large canvases upside down.

David Hockney: Something New in Painting (and Photography) [and even Printing] Coming off Hockney’s stunning retrospective at the Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating his 80th birthday, this new body of work proposes to resolve the artist’s lifetime pursuit of accurate perspective with a radical new way to authentically see.

José Parlá: ‘It challenges me to work against the grain of the status quo’ For his most ambitious project to date, commissioned by the Landmarks public art programme at the University of Texas at Austin, Parlá transforms a 4,000-sq-foot site into a panoramic landscape evocative of Austin’s natural and urban environment.

America’s Cool Modernism: O’Keeffe to Hopper As the US charged headlong into the 20th century, as its cities grew skywards and consumerism began to bubble up like the champagne at Jay Gatsby’s parties, some of modernism’s biggest names stood back and took stock. And the world they depicted was a surprisingly silent one.

Clementine Keith-Roach: ‘I think of domestic objects and furniture as physical extensions of our body’ The artist and set designer discusses casting her mother’s breasts for one of her nipple urns, breast milk for bodybuilders and the problematics of bodies and economies.

William Crozier: The Edge of Landscape Working in the shadow of the second world war, the nuclear threat and the Irish Troubles, Crozier’s work confirms that life is merciless. Yet even at its most desolate, there is a vitality to it, a forceful wildness that shines through in his electric soup of colours.

Under Cover: A Secret History of Cross-Dressers Based on found photographs collected by French film-maker Sébastien Lifshitz, this exhibition at the Photographers’ Gallery examines the historical notion of cross-dressing, but in concentrating on a binary way of thinking, it has missed a trick.

Virginia Woolf: An Exhibition Inspired By Her Writings The great modernist writer serves as a presiding spirit in an inclusive, multifarious group show, displayed in the town that triggered her childhood imagination.