Ahead of two simultaneous solo shows in London, pioneering computer artist Miguel Chevalier invited Studio International into his Paris studio to discuss his interest in making the real virtual and the virtual real.
The Swedish artist’s works and her theatrical pieces – which include a giant hogweed, a giant otter giving birth and a toad doing gymnastics – make us look at the human race’s relationship with the natural world and the effects our interactions have.
Coming off Hockney’s stunning retrospective at the Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating his 80th birthday, this new body of work proposes to resolve the artist’s lifetime pursuit of accurate perspective with a radical new way to authentically see.
For his most ambitious project to date, commissioned by the Landmarks public art programme at the University of Texas at Austin, Parlá transforms a 4,000-sq-foot site into a panoramic landscape evocative of Austin’s natural and urban environment.
As the US charged headlong into the 20th century, as its cities grew skywards and consumerism began to bubble up like the champagne at Jay Gatsby’s parties, some of modernism’s biggest names stood back and took stock. And the world they depicted was a surprisingly silent one.
Working in the shadow of the second world war, the nuclear threat and the Irish Troubles, Crozier’s work confirms that life is merciless. Yet even at its most desolate, there is a vitality to it, a forceful wildness that shines through in his electric soup of colours.
Based on found photographs collected by French film-maker Sébastien Lifshitz, this exhibition at the Photographers’ Gallery examines the historical notion of cross-dressing, but in concentrating on a binary way of thinking, it has missed a trick.
A small number of Murillo’s rare portraits are brought together at the National Gallery to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the artist’s birth. But what can the only two self-portraits he painted tell us of the man himself?.
The two-day colloquium Creativity and Collaboration: Revisiting Cybernetic Serendipity, which explored how a combination of art, design, science, engineering and medical research can yield productive partnerships, was preceded by a one-day symposium where students from a wide range of disciplines presented their work.
Cecile B Evans’s video transports us into the surreal world of an architect who believes he can build both a housing complex and a social structure. And by forcing viewers to watch from a dark cubbyhole, she draws us visually and physically into his world.
A major figure on the New York art scene of the 1960s and early 70s, Lozano is not so well known these days. This new exhibition at the Fruitmarket Gallery in Edinburgh – featuring expressive and fascinating paintings, drawings and ‘language pieces’ – aims to change that.
Using 2,000 balls of thread, Chiharu Shiota’s installation of white woollen webbing in the chapel at Yorkshire Sculpture Park drifts up from floor to ceiling, twisting around and drawing you in to the spirit of the place.
Forty years after it opened, the Sainsbury Centre plays host to an exhibition looking at the pioneering designs of architects such as Norman Foster and Richard Rogers in the latter half of the last century.
Committed to placing this marginalised sector of India in the light once again, film-maker Sarah Singh has given Punjab its first international arts festival, a phoenix of contemporary and traditional creative expression, arisen in Patiala in front of the mighty Qila Mubarak to jumpstart a new dialogue between its warrior-arts past and socially driven cultural future.